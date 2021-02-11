Article content

On February 10th at approximately 8:05 p.m., members of the Kirkland Lake Ontario Provincial Police responded to a motor vehicle collision on Government Road.

Police officials say two vehicles were involved in the collision and there were no injuries. Police allege further investigation revealed that one of the drivers was under the influence of alcohol and was arrested at the scene.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. KL resident charged with impaired operation Back to video

As a result, Kelly-Ann O’MARA, 43-years-of-age, of Kirkland Lake, has been charged with the following:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC, and

Turn – Not in Safety, contrary to section 142(1) of the Highway Traffic Act.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

The driver was issued a 90 day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the motor vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on March 25, 2021, in Kirkland Lake.