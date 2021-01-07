Article content

On January 2nd members of the KL OPP began an investigation into an alleged sexual assault incident which occurred in September of 2020, in Kirkland Lake.

As a result of the investigation, a 23-year-old person, from Kirkland Lake, was arrested and charged with the following:

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. KL resident charged with sexual assault Back to video

Sexual Interference (Three Counts), contrary to section 151 of the Criminal Code (CC)

Sexual Assault on a Person Under 16 Years of Age (Three Counts), contrary to section 271 of the CC, and Failure to Comply with Release Order (Three Counts), contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC.

The OPP will not release names in order to protect the identity of the victim.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Kirkland Lake at a later date.