KL resident who died as a result of a collision identified

No charges have been laid in connection with the death of a Kirkland Lake resident who was struck by a vehicle while standing on Highway 11 in Temiskaming Shores. Gregory Gosselin, 28, died June 6th just before 1:30 am after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 11 just north of Roland Road in Temiskaming Shores.

Temiskaming OPP and Timiskaming District Emergency Medical Service responded to the collision.

Gosselin was pronounced dead at the scene, and Highway 11 was closed in both directions for several hours.

The OPP’s Technical Traffic Collision Investigators and the Office of the Chief Coroner- Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-FPS) assisted with the investigation, which is now concluded.

