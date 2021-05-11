Article content

Dr. Glenn Corneil, Acting Medical Officer of Health and CEO for the Timiskaming Health Unit, has declared the end of the outbreak of COVID-19 at Koch Farms in Earlton.

A workplace outbreak is declared if there are two or more laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases with an epidemiological link in the workplace within a 14-day period where both cases could have reasonably acquired their infections in the workplace.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Koch Farms COVID outbreak declared over Back to video

“Workplaces are a major source of COVID-19 spread both in Timiskaming and throughout Ontario,” said Dr. Corneil. “Public health measures at workplaces remain important, and we are pleased that the outbreak was controlled.”