Koch Farms COVID outbreak declared over

Brad Sherratt
May 11, 2021  •  7 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Timiskaming Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Glenn Corneil
Timiskaming Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Glenn Corneil Photo by Timiskaming Health Unit /KL

Dr. Glenn Corneil, Acting Medical Officer of Health and CEO for the Timiskaming Health Unit, has declared the end of the outbreak of COVID-19 at Koch Farms in Earlton.

A workplace outbreak is declared if there are two or more laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases with an epidemiological link in the workplace within a 14-day period where both cases could have reasonably acquired their infections in the workplace.

“Workplaces are a major source of COVID-19 spread both in Timiskaming and throughout Ontario,” said Dr. Corneil. “Public health measures at workplaces remain important, and we are pleased that the outbreak was controlled.”

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Latest National Stories

News Near Kirkland Lake

This Week in Flyers