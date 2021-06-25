Larder Lake resident charged with sex crimes
On June 23, 2021, members of the Kirkland Lake Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated a report of a sexual assault and a separate report of an indecent act.
As a result of the investigation, a 50-year-old person, from Larder Lake, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Sexual Assault, contrary to section 271 of the Criminal Code (CC)
- Indecent Act, contrary to section 173(1)(a) of the CC
In a news release, police say they “will not comment further on specifics of this matter as that information is before the courts. A publication ban is in place to prevent the revealing information pertaining to the victim or their identity.”