Larder Lake resident charged with sex crimes

On June 23, 2021, members of the Kirkland Lake Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated a report of a sexual assault and a separate report of an indecent act.

As a result of the investigation, a 50-year-old person, from Larder Lake, was arrested and charged with the following:

Sexual Assault, contrary to section 271 of the Criminal Code (CC)

Indecent Act, contrary to section 173(1)(a) of the CC

In a news release, police say they “will not comment further on specifics of this matter as that information is before the courts. A publication ban is in place to prevent the revealing information pertaining to the victim or their identity.”