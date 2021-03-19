Library named 2021 Smile Cookie campaign recipient
Article content
Teck Centennial Library’s children’s department has been chosen the recipient of the 2021 Tim Horton’s Smile Cookie campaign.
According to Chief Librarian Cheryl Lafreniere the library was chosen because of the efforts of “our wonderful children’s librarian Shandalyn Bates who has single-handedly transformed the children’s department from a very quiet space into a hustle and bustle children’s community hub.”
Library named 2021 Smile Cookie campaign recipient Back to video
Lafreniere says the library does not have a program budget for the kids department and pointed out Bates was becoming very frustrated “because she was trying to plan for afterschool and summer events, but there was no money in the budget for craft supplies and material.”
She goes on to say “eventually, I had to look at the budget and decide where I can find money to accommodate children’s programming. But it never seemed to be enough. We were averaging 35 to 50 children per program. Another issue we faced was seating. (There were) never enough chairs or tables to accommodate the growing program participants.”
Advertisement
Article content
She adds “we actually applied because of a patron who works at Tim Horton’s was bringing her grandchild to our programs and she was talking to our librarian about how much her grandson enjoyed being at the library. This led to the patron informing Shanda that she should apply for the Tim Horton’s Smile Cookie campaign, and so, that is what we did. In the application, we specified that the library is a benefit to all children in our community. All of our programs/activities are offered free of charge, our goal is to serve all local children in our area.”
Lafreniere points out “Kirkland Lake does not have any other place that offers a space for young people to hang out and have fun.”
She also says “all monies received for the children’s department will go directly back into programming. We would like to expand the number of special events we offer in the summer and possibly bring in outside entertainment throughout the school year (such as Science North, Author talks, Petting Zoo) etc. We would also like to purchase some youth furniture as seating is currently very limited, we would like to enhance our board game collection, electronic collection, STEAM collection etc.
“We are committed to providing local youth with a free, safe space with a wide array of programming to participate in.”
The campaign takes place September 13th to 19th.