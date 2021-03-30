Local family gives back
The Charbonneau family of Kirkland Lake recently held a Purdy’s Chocolatier fundraiser with all proceeds going to the Northern Ontario Families of Children with Cancer organization here in Kirkland Lake.
The NOFCC is a non-profit organization based in Sudbury but they serve the entire north. Along with family and friends the family joined the efforts of the group in Sudbury and together they raised over $4000 and sold over $14,000 in chocolate.
During their son Aiden’s three years of treatments for Embryonal Rhabdomyosarcoma at the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario in Ottawa the NOFCC sent grocery cards to the family each month along with gas gift certificates for travel back and forth to their home here in KL. To date The organization helped thousands of families here in the north be able to spend more time together as a family, provide healthier meals, and have less financial hardships while their child is undergoing therapy for their cancer care. Even after treatment is over the organization continues to support their families as they transition back into home life.
The Charbonneau’s have also benefitted from a collaboration between the NOFCC, Skaters Edge Sudbury, and the National Hockey League Players Association. Together they provide everything that children with cancer and their siblings might need to get on the ice. For the Charbonneau family this past year the organization outfitted all five of their young hockey players. The collaboration has been a huge success.
Aside from the financial support aspect of the organization more importantly they offer many emotional support groups, tutoring and so much more. They stay closely connected with their families during treatment and beyond.
Thankfully Aiden continues to do well and their family is able to focus their time to give back to the organizations they know our Northern Ontario childhood cancer families will benefit from the most.