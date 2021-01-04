Local kettle campaign surpasses goal

Brad Sherratt
Jan 04, 2021

Despite the pandemic, the lockdown and everything people are going through residents of Kirkland Lake and area stepped up in a big way for the local Salvation Army.

Chaplain Robbie Donaldson is reporting the annual Christmas Kettle campaign surpassed its goal with a total of $55,906.

Donaldson says “There was a significant increase in cheques through the kettles this year.  The Tap option brought in $1,685, which indicates that we need to do more publicity around this option, especially the stand alone units not attended. Our goal was $55,000 which was slightly exceeded we are delighted to announce. 2019 total was $53,400.”

The Salvation Army is extremely grateful to the KL community for supporting our work through the Christmas Kettle Campaign.  The giving will allow us to serve your neighbours through our Food bank, expanded lunch meal program, and our other social services including emergency transport and accommodation.

“We especially wish to thank Pettenuzzos for once again collecting pre-packed bags of food which showed an increase this year to 460 $10 bags from 400 bags last year. We saw a 23 per cent increase in need for the Christmas Hampers this year, delivering 214 over 173 last year.”

He also noted “we are seeing an increase in demand for the Food bank over the past months of 5 per cent year on year.  Interestingly the increase is coming from families with children and seniors. We fully expect the demand for the food bank to continue to rise in 2021, and we pray the generous support of KL will enable us to continue to serve our neighbours in a meaningful and transformational way.”

He added they are extremely grateful to everyone from the stores, to the local businesses to the average citizen who contributed this season.