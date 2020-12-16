Article content

Town Council has awarded the municipal animal control services contract to current operator Tracy Barbe.

The contract is for a five year period and is worth just over $350 thousand.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Animal Control Services contract awarded to Barbe Back to video

In a report to council staff stated “The only submission was received from Ms. Tracy Barbe, who has been successfully managing the Animal Control Services contract for the Town of Kirkland Lake for the last five years. On many occasions, Ms. Barbe has gone above and beyond the requirements in the contract to ensure the best care for animals in Kirkland Lake. Staff is confident that this level of service will continue, should Council award the tender to Ms. Barbe.”

In terms of the financial considerations the report goes on to state “The existing contract has an annual price of $45,000 + HST. According to Ms. Barbe, many of the responsibilities fall beyond the scope of the existing contract. In order to maintain the existing level of service and to ensure regulatory requirements are met, these have been added to the responsibilities in the contract. The contract price has significantly increased as a result.