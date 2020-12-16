Civic Park rink opens today

Article content

The Civic Park outdoor rink is open to the public starting today at noon.

Director of Community Services Bonnie Sackrider states “The recent cold temperatures have allowed staff to complete the installation of ice at Civic Park.

“It is exciting to open another outdoor recreation environment, particularly during the restrictions that Covid-19 has created.

“Outdoor recreation continues to be considered safer with less chance of disease transmission. Residents are still reminded to practice physical distancing with those not in their household.”

It should be noted there are a number of precautions and protocols that have been put in place for the safety of everyone.

Bookings are not required however there will be no more than 40 people allowed on the ice at one time.

The washrooms will not be available and currently there will be no private rentals of the ice “however with Covid-19 we are looking into starting private rentals up in January. You would be required to fill out a covid-19 active screening plan.”

The ice schedule from Monday through Friday is as follows:

Public skating from 10 pm. to 4 pm. Youth hockey from 4pm. To 6 pm. Public skate from 6 pm. To 8 pm. And hockey from 8 pm. To 10 pm.

The schedule on the weekends and school breaks is as follows:

Public skating from 10 am. to 2pm. Youth hockey from 2 pm. to 4 pm. Family skate from 4 pm to 6 pm and hockey from 8 pm. to 10 pm.