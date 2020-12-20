Article content

The Timiskaming Health Unit (THU) is declaring a school outbreak of COVID-19. The outbreak is situated at Ecole Secondaire Catholique Sainte-Marie (ESCSM).

An outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff (or other visitors) in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before/after school care).

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. COVID-19 outbreak declared at ESCSM Back to video

Extensive work continues between THU and ESCSM. Contact tracing efforts have been amplified and if you are identified as a close contact you already have, or are in the process of being contacted.

“Having a school outbreak has added to the increasing concern of our recent number of cases and shows just how fast COVID can move, and again, is why we must continue to practice all public health measures,” said Dr Glenn Corneil, Acting Medical Officer of Health and CEO for the Timiskaming Health Unit. Dr. Corneil added, “When an outbreak like this occurs it is imperative that public health gets the information they need to begin investigations and contact tracing as soon as possible, the support and cooperation we have had from ESCSM has helped us to act quickly as we move through the outbreak management process.”