COVID-19 outbreak declared at TPR

Northern News staff
Dec 18, 2020  •   •  2 minute read
Teck Pioneer Residence
Teck Pioneer Residence KL

The Timiskaming Health Unit is declaring an outbreak at Teck Pioneer Residence in Kirkland Lake.

Ministry direction requires an outbreak be declared when a single case is confirmed in a resident or staff member. One staff member has tested positive.

The case is currently under investigation and the person is self-isolating. Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified.

The Timiskaming Health Unit, along with Kirkland and District Hospital and Ontario Health – North, is working closely with the facility to ensure that all measures are in place to protect residents and staff.

“We are concerned by the trend of increased cases of COVID-19 throughout our district,” said Dr. Glenn Corneil, Acting Medical Officer of Health and CEO for the Timiskaming Health Unit. “There is strong evidence that the second wave is hitting Timiskaming.”

The Health Unit cautions everyone to continue to follow public health measures.

“Based on local case data, we are hearing and seeing evidence of too many social gatherings and Christmas staff parties,” said Dr. Corneil. “We are strongly recommending that everyone limit close contact to their household.”

Meantime officials from the Town of Kirkland Lake state “At this time TPR is CLOSED to visitors, and is working closely with the Timiskaming Health Unit. To ensure that everyone stays safe, we are following the recommendations and protocols set in place by the Timiskaming Health Unit.

The Director of Care is currently in the process of notifying families. As things change families

will be notified by phone, updates will also be posted on our TPR Facebook page

District residents are reminded to:

 Continue practicing physical distancing

 Wear a mask or face covering in public indoor spaces

 Wash hands with warm water or use alcohol based sanitizers and do not touch your face

 Cough or sneeze into your elbow

 Do not gather in large groups, no more than 10 indoors and 25 outdoors

 Do not gather with people outside of your household

 Avoid non-essential travel outside of our district, especially to high transmission areas

 Stay home if unwell and contact your local Assessment Centre (AC) to schedule an appointment for testing

 Respect public health and any additional safety measures businesses have put in place

 Reach out to vulnerable people in your community who may need support

For more information on COVID-19, please go to our website page or visit the Ontario’s website.