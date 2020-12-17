EHS student wins award

Article content continued

Some for sure go through more difficulties than others, but this doesn’t mean you should treat them less than others.

Nobody needs pity. However, everyone does need a friend, or acquaintance that they know they can go to if they need someone to listen to them, laugh with, or cry with. Everyone has the ability to control their response. If we store love in our hearts we will bring forth good in this world, but if we store evil in our hearts we will bring forth evil into this world.

Our words are powerful, so we must choose the ones we use wisely. They will have a big impact on someone’s life. The best way to respond would be to respond with love. This means seeking the highest good for someone else and sacrificing yourself for someone else’s good.

This doesn’t mean running in front of a train for someone, but something as simple as giving up some of your time.

Sometimes we get so caught up in our own self-gratification, that we are left unsatisfied when we reflect on our day at night. Giving does not require much, but it can really change everything for someone. When we wake up every morning, we are given a new day. Every day we are given something: water, food, shelter, and family. There’s some in this world that have none of those things listed. Once we become grateful and realize how lucky we are compared to some in this world, we can let out gratitude motivate us to give to the more unfortunate. The sense of joy we receive from giving is a remarkable feeling. Whenever you are given a chance in life to give to someone in need, even if it’s just a hug or a compliment, go with your gut feeling. You will be sure to go to bed that night satisfied.