EHS student wins award

Northern News staff
Dec 17, 2020  •   •  4 minute read
Englehart High School student Dylan Brownlee recently won a District OSSTF achievement award.
Englehart High School student Dylan Brownlee recently won a District OSSTF achievement award. Photo by supplied photo /KL

Englehart High School student Dylan Brownlee recently won a District OSSTF achievement award.

Officials from District School Board Ontario North East (DSB1) state Brownlee “submitted an essay for the OSSTF Student Achievement Award on “Kindness Is A Renewable Resource” and represented EHS. Her submission was selected as the winner at the District level. Her essay will now move to the Provincial level representing our District.”

Below is Dylan’s essay;

Plant Kindness

By: Dylan Brownlee

Being kind is a choice, and we make choices every day. What benefits you and others, is choosing to be kind. When you plant kindness in the world you can accept that kindness to find its way back to you. Don’t aim to only plant some seeds, aim to plant an abundance of seeds.

Your Next 24 Hours once quoted, “Occasional kindness has limited power. But relentless kindness has the power to restore, inspire, rescue, and unite.” Kindness is a commitment, something that you should continue throughout your life. Like solar energy, it is a renewable resource. It never runs out because it is naturally replaced. In return for being kind you will receive this feeling of contentment. You can show it to anyone, anywhere, at any time. Three qualities that join with kindness are love, generosity, and patience. If you practice all of these you will start to show kindness without even thinking about it.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Some for sure go through more difficulties than others, but this doesn’t mean you should treat them less than others.

Nobody needs pity. However, everyone does need a friend, or acquaintance that they know they can go to if they need someone to listen to them, laugh with, or cry with. Everyone has the ability to control their response. If we store love in our hearts we will bring forth good in this world, but if we store evil in our hearts we will bring forth evil into this world.

Our words are powerful, so we must choose the ones we use wisely. They will have a big impact on someone’s life. The best way to respond would be to respond with love. This means seeking the highest good for someone else and sacrificing yourself for someone else’s good.

This doesn’t mean running in front of a train for someone, but something as simple as giving up some of your time.

Sometimes we get so caught up in our own self-gratification, that we are left unsatisfied when we reflect on our day at night. Giving does not require much, but it can really change everything for someone. When we wake up every morning, we are given a new day. Every day we are given something: water, food, shelter, and family. There’s some in this world that have none of those things listed. Once we become grateful and realize how lucky we are compared to some in this world, we can let out gratitude motivate us to give to the more unfortunate. The sense of joy we receive from giving is a remarkable feeling. Whenever you are given a chance in life to give to someone in need, even if it’s just a hug or a compliment, go with your gut feeling. You will be sure to go to bed that night satisfied.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Some won’t respond to kindness as well as others. We must be patient with each other, and accept each other’s faults. Some don’t know how important they are. If we take time to invest in people’s lives it will show them how really important they are. Everyone is unique and everyone has a story. Sometimes you just need to put yourself into their shoes, so that you are able to commit them, even though they show different interests. It is crucial to know your own place in this world and to take care of your well-being. But having a humble mind and thinking of others as better than yourselves, makes it easy for you to humiliate the ones that do think arrogantly of themselves. If someone always cares for only themselves then they are being selfish. To be kind we must be considerate of others.

In conclusion, choose to be kind. Remember to respond to people the way you would want to be responded to, let your own generosity motivate you to give relentlessly, and treat others as though they are better than you. Everyone in this world was born and raised with different passions. Even if you don’t agree with their lifestyle, there is still no wrong in showing interest. You will always harvest what you plant, whether it is good or bad. Kindness isn’t always easy. Sometimes you have to work, like how a farmer has to work for his harvest. But the harder you work the better results you will see in the end. No harvest goes to waste, and as Aesop, a Greek fabulist and storyteller, once said “no act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.”