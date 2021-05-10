KL OPP charge multiple people with contravening COVID-19 restrictions
Multiple local residents including 23 at a Harding Avenue house party and eight who took part in a recent protest at Kinross Pond have been charged with contravening COVID-19 restrictions under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.
On May 1st, Kirkland Lake OPP investigated the circumstances surrounding a protest that was held at Kinross.
According to police “the investigation revealed that the protest was held in contravention of the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA).”
As a result, eight people have been charged with: Individual – Fail to Comply with a Continued Section 7.0.2 Order, contrary to section 10(1) of the Reopening Ontario Act (ROA).
On May 8, local police were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 112 in Otto Township and conducted a traffic stop on a motor vehicle.
Police say there were four individuals in the motor vehicle and the investigation revealed that they were from different households and travelling for non-essential purpose in contravention of the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA).
As a result, the four people were charged with:
Individual – Fail to Comply with a Continued Section 7.0.2 Order, contrary to section 10(1) of the Reopening Ontario Act (ROA)
On Sunday (May 9) police responded to a report of an alleged large gathering at a residence on Harding Avenue.
Police attended the residence, and they say they located people gathering in contravention of the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA).
As a result, a total of 23 people have been charged with: Individual – Fail to Comply with a Continued Section 7.0.2 Order, contrary to section 10(1) of the Reopening Ontario Act (ROA). Two of the 23 people were also charged with: Obstruct Any Person Performing a Duty in Accordance with a Continued Section 7.0.2 Order, contrary to section 10(10 of the ROA and Obstruct Peace Officer, contrary to section 129(a) of the Criminal Code.
One occupant of the residence has been charged with: Fail to Comply With a Continued Section 7.0.2 Order, By Hosting or Organizing a Gathering Not Authorized By Said Order, contrary to section 10(1) of the ROA.
The OPP says it is doing its part to support the Ontario Government’s Health Emergency Declaration to limit the transmission of COVID-19. “It is important that the public understands that there are consequences for individuals who defy the EMCPA and the ROA order that in place.”