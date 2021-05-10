KL OPP charge multiple people with contravening COVID-19 restrictions

Article content

Multiple local residents including 23 at a Harding Avenue house party and eight who took part in a recent protest at Kinross Pond have been charged with contravening COVID-19 restrictions under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

On May 1st, Kirkland Lake OPP investigated the circumstances surrounding a protest that was held at Kinross.

According to police “the investigation revealed that the protest was held in contravention of the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA).”

As a result, eight people have been charged with: Individual – Fail to Comply with a Continued Section 7.0.2 Order, contrary to section 10(1) of the Reopening Ontario Act (ROA).

On May 8, local police were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 112 in Otto Township and conducted a traffic stop on a motor vehicle.

Police say there were four individuals in the motor vehicle and the investigation revealed that they were from different households and travelling for non-essential purpose in contravention of the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA).