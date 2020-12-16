KL OPP to conduct focused patrols of new crosswalk

Article content

With the new crosswalk at the intersection of Second Street and Churchill, The Kirkland Lake OPP Detachment will be conducting a Focused Patrol beginning today, December 16th and will end on January 5th. The goal of this initiative is education, and when required enforcement, for both drivers and pedestrians.

KL OPP officials state “a Focused Patrol addresses community traffic and crime “Hot Spots” identified through data analysis or driven by public complaints.

“Focused Patrols allow the organization to better target crime and reduce victimization by putting the right resources, in the right places, at the right time. Through data analysis or complaint driven, officers are directed to focus on a specific type of crime or traffic complaint, location (“hotspot”), time of day/night and duration.”

They go on to say “this intersection has been the subject of many complaints in the past and with the crosswalk now in place this should make it safer for everyone using the roadway.