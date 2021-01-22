Article content

The Federal government is investing $196,784 for upgrades to a water pollution control plant in Latchford.

The Government of Ontario is providing $163,970 to the project and the Town of Latchford will contribute $131,206.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Latchford receives government funding Back to video

The project will rehabilitate and upgrade a water pollution control plant. The work includes the rehabilitation and upgrade to the plant’s chlorine contact chamber to allow for the installation of an ultraviolet water disinfection system. A new building will also be constructed to house the system.

The project will improve wastewater treatment by employing environmentally friendly methods to support year-round, continuous disinfection. The Town’s capacity to treat and manage wastewater and storm water will also be increased.

All levels of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to ensure the safety and resiliency of communities through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This investment will allow the Town of Latchford to capitalize on opportunities created by the green economy and create jobs. A water pollution control plant is a necessary piece of infrastructure for every community and this will be a project that benefits the residents of Latchford for many years to come as well as improving the lives of all constituents in Nipissing-Timiskaming,” stated Anthony Rota, Member of Parliament for Nipissing–Timiskaming.