Lion rink wins in local curling play

Brad Sherratt
Feb 24, 2021  •  18 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  comment bubbleJoin the conversation
Four games were held in recent Pettenuzzo’s YIG Open Doubles League action. In the first match up Main Street Bed and Breakfast defeated the Fournier rink. In other games, the Enouy rink defeated the Studholme rink. The Baker rink defeated the Conrad rink. And the Lion rink defeated the Duhn rink.

