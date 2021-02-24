Lion rink wins in local curling play
Article content
Four games were held in recent Pettenuzzo’s YIG Open Doubles League action. In the first match up Main Street Bed and Breakfast defeated the Fournier rink. In other games, the Enouy rink defeated the Studholme rink. The Baker rink defeated the Conrad rink. And the Lion rink defeated the Duhn rink.
We apologize, but this video has failed to load.
Try refreshing your browser.
Lion rink wins in local curling play Back to video
Advertisement
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.