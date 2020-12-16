New pedestrain crosswalk at the intersection of Second Street and Churchill Drive.

Northern News staff
Dec 16, 2020  •   •  3 minute read
KL

Town of Kirkland Lake officials are reminding residents that a new pedestrian Crosswalk has been installed at the intersection of Second Street and Churchill Drive.

Officials say “A pedestrian crosswalk is a designated crossing area that allows pedestrians to safely cross the road where vehicles must yield to the pedestrian. Pedestrian crosswalks are identified by specific pavement markings and crossing signs.

“A crosswalk is a crossing location usually found at intersections with traffic signals, pedestrian signals or stop signs. A crosswalk can be:

  • the portion of a roadway that connects sidewalks on opposite sides of the roadway into a continuous path; or,
  • the portion of a roadway that is indicated for pedestrian crossing by signs, lines or other markings on the surface of the roadway at any location, including an intersection.”

Officials have also provided an explanation as to how they operate.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

“If the lights are flashing, the PEDESTRIAN has the right of way, vehicles must STOP and allow the pedestrian to cross the road, and must stay stopped until the pedestrian is fully off of the roadway.

“DRIVERS must not pass a vehicle that is already stopped at a pedestrian crosswalk.

“PEDESTRIANS wishing to cross the street, simply push the button and the lights will start flashing to signal you are about to cross the road.

“PEDESTRIANS must still apply common sense when it comes to safety at a crosswalk. A pedestrian must not step out onto a crosswalk when an approaching vehicle is already too close to reasonably be expected to stop.

“Before entering a crosswalk, make eye contact with the driver of a vehicle that has stopped for your crossing. It’s imperative that the driver sees you before you step onto the road and begin crossing, so that they can act accordingly.

Officials are also giving safety tips for their use.

  • Cross only at marked crosswalks or crossovers Don’t cross in the middle of the block or between parked cars.
  • Make sure drivers see you before you cross. If the driver is stopped, make eye contact before you step into the road.
  • Wear bright or light-coloured clothing or reflective wear, especially at dusk or when it’s dark.
  • At a traffic light:
  • Cross when traffic has come to a complete stop.
  • Begin to cross at the start of the green light or “Walk” signal, where provided.
  • Do not start to cross if you see a flashing “Do Not Walk” symbol or the light turns yellow If you already started to cross, complete your crossing in safety.
  • Never cross on a red light.
  • Watch for traffic turning at intersections or turning into and leaving driveways.
Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Pay special attention to pedestrians as you drive. Here are some tips to follow:

  • Always look for pedestrians, especially when turning.
  • Watch for children. Drive slowly and cautiously through school zones, residential areas, or any other area where children could be walking or playing.
  • Watch out for Community Safety Zone signs that indicate areas where public safety is a special concern, including the possibility of encountering pedestrians.
  • Be patient, especially with seniors or pedestrians with disabilities who need more time to cross the road.
  • Drive carefully near streetcar stops with islands or zones for passengers getting on and off. Pass them at reasonable speeds, and always be ready in case pedestrians make sudden or unexpected moves.

Show your children how to cross a road safely. Teach them to:

  • Stay to the side of the road, walking as far away from traffic as they safely can.
  • Stop at the edge of the sidewalk, and look both ways before crossing the road.
  • Take extra care on roadways that have no curbs.
  • Watch out for blind corners (for example, a car coming out of an alley may not see a child pedestrian about to cross).