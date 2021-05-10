Reddy heading to NCAA

Article content

Graduating Kirkland Lake GoldMiners goaltender, Kohl Reddy has announced his NCAA D-III commitment to Salve Regina University, in Newport, Rhode Island. Reddy, the Vancouver born, Seattle, Washington resident, appeared in 39 games with the GoldMiners over the past 2 seasons, with a 3.41, .917 stat line in the abbreviated by Covid 2020-21 season. The 20 year old, 5’9”, 170 netminder, joins a Salve Regina Seahawks squad that had their season cancelled due to the pandemic. Led by Coach Zech Klann, the Seahawks roster features 8 Canadians, and play in the Commonwealth Coast Conference. Kohl says, “I had a great time in Kirkland Lake, had a chance to play with my brother Zach for the first time, and a great bunch of teammates.” Reddy goes on to “thank everyone who’s had a hand in this journey, from family, coaches, teammates, billets, support staff and the fans who support us.”