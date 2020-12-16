Regional company receives millions in government funding

Article content continued

“With one of the largest concentrations of mining and related businesses in Canada, Northern Ontario’s mining industry is a key economic driver that fuels social and economic growth, while creating jobs and opportunities for families throughout the region.

“This investment also helps advance the Canada-U.S. Joint Action Plan for Critical Minerals Collaboration, by strengthening the North American supply chain security for this critical battery mineral.

“Northern Ontario has been hard hit by COVID-19 and today’s announcement demonstrates how the Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario are working together to help families, communities and businesses to not just survive, but also thrive. It will help get Canadians back to work safely and ensure that Northern Ontario is well positioned to fully participate in Canada’s economic recovery.”

Anthony Rota, Member of Parliament for Nipissing–Timiskaming states ““Establishing North America’s only Cobalt refinery in Nipissing-Timiskaming is a game changer for our regional economy. This FedNor investment will allow First Cobalt to capitalize on opportunities created by the green economy, while reducing Canada’s import dependency for critical minerals and creating jobs and growth to help fuel our recovery efforts.”

Meantime, Gino Chitaroni, President of the Northern Prospectors Association stated “As president of the NPA and a Cobalter we are extremely pleased to see the Federal and Provincial government’s investment and confidence in the First Cobalt project. As a “green metal” for the creation of Cobalt chemicals for battery development is key to becoming leader in the electric car industry. It is welcome news for an area starved of economic development.”