THU advising of another potential COVID exposure in KL

The Timiskaming Health Unit (THU) is advising of another potential exposure to COVID-19 Kirkland Lake.

If you attended the evening Christmas dinner event at the Encore Club in Kirkland Lake on December 19 you may have been exposed to COVID-19. Anyone who attended this event should self-monitor and reach out to the Kirkland Lake Assessment Center (705-568-2127) for testing if symptoms develop. You do not have to go for testing if you do not have symptoms. If you are unsure of whether or not you should be tested call the Assessment Center (705-568-2127) or THU (1-866-747-4305, ext 7) for screening.

Residents of the Timiskaming district are reminded that we are currently under a lockdown order, directed by the province of Ontario. All public health measures need to be followed and gatherings must not take place.