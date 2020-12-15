Article content
The Timiskaming Health Unit has launched two complementary campaigns to help end substance use related stigma and promote mental health.
Mental health is integral to physical health; indeed the World Health Organization has proclaimed that there is no health without mental health.
THU launches new mental health programs
The Timiskaming Health Unit along with Canadian Mental Health Association Cochrane Timiskaming are proud to launch a campaign to help de-mystify mental health.
While 1 in 5 of us will live with mental illness, we all have mental health. “It is important to distinguish that mental health does not mean mental illness. Mental illness refers to a disturbance in thoughts, feelings and perceptions that are severe enough to affect day to day functioning; these can include such things as depression, anxiety, eating disorders, schizophrenia and addictive behaviours” says Tyler Twarowski, Director of Service with CMHA. “Meanwhile, mental health is a state of well-being, and we all have it”