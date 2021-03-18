Local organization receives COVID funding

Article content

Kirkland Lake’s Club Les 50+ has received a grant of $8,600 from the from the Assemblée de la Francophonie de l’ Ontario (AFO) and the Government of Ontario.

Club President Janine Johnson says “this grant will allow our club to protect our French Heritage/the Elders who are proud members of our club.

“Due to the pandemic, we have seen a great loss of revenues. This financial aid will allow us to take care of our day-to-day operations and pay invoices related to the Club.

“We express our gratitude to AFO and the Ontario Government who are dedicated in making French services available all across Northern Ontario for more years to come.”