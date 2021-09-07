Local police investigating collision

Northern News staff
Sep 07, 2021  •  25 minutes ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
On September 3rd at approximately 8:43 p.m., members of the Kirkland Lake Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of a collision involving two motor vehicles on Highway 66 in Lebel Township.

Two people were injured in the collision, both sustaining non-life-threatening injuries. The highway was closed for nearly five hours.

The investigation remains on-going, the Kirkland Lake OPP is requesting that any person with information regarding this incident to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-(TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. You can also submit a tip online at nearnorthcrimestoppers.com.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.

