Local police investigating collision
On September 3rd at approximately 8:43 p.m., members of the Kirkland Lake Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of a collision involving two motor vehicles on Highway 66 in Lebel Township.
Two people were injured in the collision, both sustaining non-life-threatening injuries. The highway was closed for nearly five hours.
The investigation remains on-going, the Kirkland Lake OPP is requesting that any person with information regarding this incident to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-(TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. You can also submit a tip online at nearnorthcrimestoppers.com.
Further information will be released as it becomes available.