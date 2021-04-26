Local police release quarterly crime statistics

Brad Sherratt
Apr 26, 2021
Kirkland Lake OPP
Crime statistics provided by the local detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police show calls for service from this past quarter were only up slightly from a year ago.

During the recent Kirkland Lake Police Services Board meeting, KL OPP Detachment Commander, Staff Sargeant Ryan Dougan presented the quarterly crime statistics report.

According the Dougan during this past quarter the detachment had 753 calls for services, up slightly from the 746 in the same quarter of 2020.

Breaking down some of the areas, violent crimes were up slightly while overall domestic calls were down. He added mental health calls “stabilized”.

As for clearance rates, the violent crime clearance rate was 93.4 per cent while the property crime clearance rate was 37.6 per cent.

As for the checkpoints at the border, he says they will continue on for the foreseeable future. He added the checks are not affecting staffing levels as they are being conducted by off-duty officers augmented with officers from other detachments.

