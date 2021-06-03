local vaccination rates continue to climb

Article content

Just over 66 per cent of adults in Timiskaming have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Updated statistics from the local health unit shows as of June 3rd 21, 503 doses have been administered. Breaking down the numbers further 19,333 adults (66.1 per cent) have received their first dose while 1933 adults (6.6 per cent) have been fully vaccinated.

For more information on the vaccine or any other information on COVID-19 visit the Timiskaming Health Unit website.