Matachewan receives government funding

Brad Sherratt
Aug 03, 2021
The Township of Matachewan will receive a total of $100 thousand dollars in joint federal and provincial funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan.

The funds will be used for the rehabilitation of a number of municipal buildings.

Upgrades include installing new HVAC systems in the fire department, gym, and nursing station, and renovations to offices to expand the council chambers.

