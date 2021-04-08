Matheson declares state of emergency due to COVID

Declaration is being made due to the high risk exposure of some staff

The Township of Black River-Matheson has announced a Declaration of an Emergency under the Ontario Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

Township officials state “the subject declaration is being made due to the high risk exposure of some of our staff. The result is a requirement for a significant number of staff to self-quarantine for a period of fourteen (14) days.”

Mayor Gilles Laderoute stated; “The Township is taking this measure because we will now lack the necessary staff resources to deliver the mandated, quality services that our residents deserve. The declaration provides us with other options and tools to deal quickly and effectively with the situation”.

The COVID-19 virus and its variants have been on the rise across the District and Province in the past few weeks. The Province of Ontario is taking the necessary steps to limit the spread while vaccines continue to be distributed.