Matheson declares state of emergency due to COVID
Declaration is being made due to the high risk exposure of some staff
The Township of Black River-Matheson has announced a Declaration of an Emergency under the Ontario Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.
Township officials state “the subject declaration is being made due to the high risk exposure of some of our staff. The result is a requirement for a significant number of staff to self-quarantine for a period of fourteen (14) days.”
Mayor Gilles Laderoute stated; “The Township is taking this measure because we will now lack the necessary staff resources to deliver the mandated, quality services that our residents deserve. The declaration provides us with other options and tools to deal quickly and effectively with the situation”.
The COVID-19 virus and its variants have been on the rise across the District and Province in the past few weeks. The Province of Ontario is taking the necessary steps to limit the spread while vaccines continue to be distributed.
Mayor Laderoute when on to say; “On behalf of Council, we are very appreciative of the continued good work that our Staff and Volunteer Firefighters are doing under very difficult circumstances and we wish good health for all of them. We are also grateful to Dr Lianne Catton, the staff at the Porcupine Health Unit and all our medical staff for their dedication, hard work and guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic and for their assistance during our Declared Emergency.”
The Township of Black River-Matheson, in consultation with its Emergency Community Control Group is making arrangements to ensure that vital services are continued, and that the necessary communication is issued to the Community. Please note that the protection offered by the Black River-Matheson Volunteer Fire Department is unaffected by the declaration.
Regular messages will be released via the media, website, postal service, and the Township’s Facebook page.