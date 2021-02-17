





Share this Story: Mayor found to have breached Code of Conduct

Mayor found to have breached Code of Conduct KL

Article content An Integrity Commissioner’s report has found Mayor Pat Kiely breached the municipality’s Code of Conduct and in two week’s council will announce its reprimand to the Mayor. During Tuesday night’s regular meeting of council, the report regarding the violation and the circumstances surrounding it was read. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Mayor found to have breached Code of Conduct Back to video In the report the Integrity Commissioner stated “This inquiry is about an allegation of a breach of procedure related to the handling of a statutorily deemed confidential report. Specifically – how a confidential report was circulated by the Mayor, to two TKL staff members, in breach of policy.” The Commissioner goes on to write “it is alleged that on December 11th, the Mayor requested from legal counsel, a copy of the report. In response, legal counsel advised the Mayor that circulating the report is contrary to the Occupational Health and Safety Act. The Mayor, on December 12th, is alleged to have proceeded to circulate the report to Council and to two staff members.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The report notes Kiely’s response to the allegation was as follows, “The respondent confirms that he did in fact request the report from legal counsel. He states that he had not intended to circulate it to anyone, and it was on advice from legal counsel, that it was suggested that it be circulated to Council. The respondent stated that there was no malicious intent in wanting to see the report. The respondent indicates that when he circulated the report, he used an email distribution list called “Council” and trusted that it was just Council but as it turns out, it also included two staff members. The respondent stated he had not intended to circulate the report to anyone other than Council.” In conclusion the Integrity Commissioner found “that the Mayor’s behaviour constituted a breach of the Code of Conduct as he did not follow established policy. The distribution of the report is an unreasonable invasion of a third party’s confidentiality. I find that the parties had a strong privacy interest in not having the contents of the confidential report, known. Not only did the Mayor breach established policy, but he also disregarded cautions by legal counsel related to the proposed circulation of the report. I submit that the confidential report contained highly sensitive information and was surrounded by an atmosphere of caution and volatility.” In the report, the Commissioner recommended Council reprimand the Mayor and he apologize for his actions.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content In terms of an apology Kiely stated in the meeting “I deeply regret the error I made and I take full responsibility for my mistake. It is up to me to make sure that I am sending out confidential information to the correct parties. I do note that in spite of this I inadvertently breeched confidentially under the section of the Code of Conduct. Nonetheless I did not send out the email with Malice of forethought or malice or as an attempt to embarrass anybody, or staff or council, or put them in an uncomfortable position.” He went on to say “in hindsight I should have asked our solicitor to forward the report to the team builder workshop facilitator if he felt it was warranted. I should not have become involved. At no time had I intended to share this document with any other party or use this document in a malicious, callous manner. Nonetheless I should have requested council direction in initiating my actions. I realize now sharing the document was wrong under the town’s Code of Conduct policy and I apologize to my fellow councillors. This will not happen again and I am taking steps to become fully competent in the rules of our Code of Conduct policy to ensure in depth knowledge as well as having a clear understanding the make-up of all group email I.D.s to avoid such errors in the future.” The Mayor added “it is up to me as the Head of Council to insure that I am up to date and fully knowledgeable in dealing with confidential and sensitive information. I take responsibility for these errors. I would ask council members and affected staff that you accept my sincere apologies for my actions leading to this complaint.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content After Kiely’s explanation the floor was opened for councillor’s comments and Councillor Patrick Adams did not seem moved by Kiely’s words. “Sending it (the email) out was a violation of the Occupational Health and Safety Act which I take very seriously as a safety professional and also to have gone against legal advice is something that I also do not find tolerable so I unfortunately as one member of council do not accept that apology claiming it was a mistake when within the report itself clearly outlines that you were sending it to a member of staff. That is where I stand on that.” Other Councilors did accept the Mayor’s apology but felt there must be consequences for the Mayor’s actions. Councillor Casey Owens noted that public officials are held to higher standard and added “I do accept the apology. We do need to move one. We have two years left in this term. We have to be able to work together but actions have consequences.” The full report can be read on the town’s website.

Share this article in your social network







News Near Kirkland Lake