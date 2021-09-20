McDonald brothers excited to be Gold Miners

This is the first in a series of profiles on the players of the 2021-22 Kirkland Lake Gold Miners. And to start it off we head down the road, just a bit, to Englehart, the home of Ian and Alex McDonald.

The older is Ian, a 6’2” defenceman who first strapped on his skates for the club back in the 2019-20 season when he played in seven games. He also played the only five games the club played in last year’s COVID-shortened season. He was in the lineup for the first two regular season games for this season.

“I’m feeling really good and it’s nice to be back with the team”, Ian stated. “I feel a lot more confident (this year) especially come from an affiliate player season. “ He added that his time with the club has allowed him to get know the veterans much better and it’s great to be able to play along-side them.

Both brothers are products of the Temiskaming Shores Minor Hockey association and they both last played for the New Liskeard Cubs.

Looking back, Ian said there was a definite transition going from U18 AAA to Junior.

“The difference is definitely the speed. You need to be a lot more quicker with the puck and the guys are coming at you a lot faster. As a rookie, younger brother Alex agrees there is a difference. I can definitely tell the speed is much quicker. You have to keep your head up at all times. But my transition is going pretty well. I am getting more comfortable as the games go on and I am getting lots of ice time which is good. I scored a goal in my first game as a KL Gold Miner. It was really nice.”

Both brothers also agreed that playing together has been great and they have been on the ice for shifts together.

“It’s really fun playing with your brother”. It’s kind of awesome to play on the same team.

Unlike many players who rarely see their families throughout the season due to the fact they are so far away from home the McDonald brothers live about a half hour or so from The Joe so their family is always in the stands and they have the ability to go home frequently.

As Ian put it, “It’s kind of surreal to say I play for the Gold Miners, growing up in Englehart.”