McEwen Mining reports first quarter production results

Officials from McEwen Mining are reporting consolidated production for the first quarter of this year of 23,300 gold ounces and 493,200 silver ounces, or 30,600 gold equivalent ounce (GEOs), compared to 35,100 GEOs in the first quarter of 2020. All operations delivered production in line with budget. Production is expected to increase over the balance of the year and to be 20-40 per cent greater than 2020.

Black Fox produced 5,200 GEOs during the period, compared to 8,300 GEOs in the first quarter of last year. Mining at Black Fox has begun transitioning to the Froome deposit, where a progressive ramp-up is planned through the third quarter, with commercial production expected in the fourth quarter of the year.

At the Stock property, surface exploration is underway with four drills at the Stock West target, and one drill at the historic Stock Mine. A Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) to expand the production from the Fox Complex will be released late in the second quarter of the year. The exploration budget for 2021 is $9 million.

In terms of COVID, company officials state “The worsening COVID-19 infection rate in Ontario is being closely monitored; to date it has not had a material impact on operations or exploration activities at the Fox Complex.”