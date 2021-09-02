Miners add Espanola to pre-season schedule

Article content

The Kirkland Lake Gold Miners have added a third game to their exhibition schedule. The club will hit the road Tuesday for a date with the Espanola Express.

The club will then play a pair of pre-season games against the Powassan Voodoos.

The clubs will meet in Powassan on Friday September 10th and then hook up back at The Joe Saturday, the 11th with a start time of 4 pm.