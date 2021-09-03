Miners announce season ticket information

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Season ticket prices for the 2021-2022 regular season are:

$200 for adults / seniors

A $425.00 Family Pack includes 2 adults + 1 child ($25.00 for each additional child). $100 for students. And there is a 10 game flex pack option for $100.

It is important to note those wishing to gain access to NOJHL facilities, of the 12 based teams, will be required to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 and must follow any other safety protocols while in the facility.

Dan Demers, Gold Miners Ticket Manager plans to be in the lobby of the complex from 2:30 pm to 4 pm for the exhibition game on Saturday September 11th (4 pm game start)

For the Saturday September 18th Home opener he will be in the Lobby of the complex from 5:30 to 7:00 pm selling season tickets.