Article content

In U9 Tier 1 Kirkland Lake Minor Hockey Association action this past Sunday at the Joe, Kohut Electric defeated Lakeshore Motors with a final score of 4-3.

Jackson Smart had a goal and an assist, Lucas Charbonneau, Mason Crickard and Trenton McLean all got one goal each, and Coleman Lacroix and Charles Charron each picked up an assist.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Minor hockey showcased at The Joe Back to video

For Lakeshore, Tucker Lance lead the scoring with two goals, Austin Dagelman had a goal and an assist, and TJ Szulga chipped in with an assist. Kalob Fox Was in net for Kohut and Clark Lance for Lakeshore, both goalies played a great game.

In other action MGI Collision met the Kirkland Lake Volunteer Fire Brigade early Saturday morning. The teams had a great battle and it was Gabe Charbonneau with the lone goal for KLVFB resulting in a 1-0 win for the fire brigade Blue Devils. Jaxon Boyce played an amazing game in net for MGI and Rylan McDougall earned himself a shutout in net for KLVFB.