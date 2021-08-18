More positive results for Northstar Gold
Northstar Gold has announced that a surface exploration program including prospecting, mechanical stripping, geological mapping and channel sampling of selected areas was initiated at the Miller Gold Property on July 27th.
The Company is fully permitted and conducting exploration in multiple areas of the Miller Gold Property, particularly where visible gold and gold tellurides have been observed either on or near-surface in recent high-grade gold-telluride diamond drill hole intercepts within the Allied Syenite Gold Zone Surface stripping has proven to be highly effective in defining new mineralized zones on the Miller Gold Property as overburden is generally thin.
The initial focus of the surface program is the Allied Syenite where significant drill results have been obtained the recent Phase I and IIA exploration programs conducted in 2020 and 2021.
The objective is to further define all structures, veins and other surface mineralized features and collect representative samples of these potential zones both within and adjacent to the Allied Syenite.
Results will provide the Company an enhanced three-dimensional understanding of the near surface extent and controls of bulk-tonnage and high-grade gold-telluride mineralization in the Allied Syenite Gold Zone.
Another area of interest for surface exploration is the recently optioned and south-adjoining Searles Property which hosts the eastern extension of the historic Vein 1 Zone resource estimate and several intrusive porphyries and syenites within the southern extension of the highly prospective Allied Deformation Zone. The Searles Property is underexplored having only seen limited surface exploration over the past century.
The Miller surface exploration program is expected to be completed by mid-September prior to the start of Phase IIB diamond drilling.
Northstar has engaged ALS Geochemistry, a subsidiary of ALS Global to provide the company with assay services for the surface exploration program.
During the period March 15th – April 27th, Northstar drilled 1,990 metres (8 holes) in a Phase IIA program following up the 2020 near-surface bulk-tonnage Allied Syenite Gold Zone discovery (2 holes), near-surface confirmation drilling of the historic gold-telluride No. 1 Vein (2 holes) and 4 holes targeting geophysical and machine learning anomalies. Mineralized intercepts were obtained in all 8 Phase IIA drill holes.
On May 27th, 2021 announced partial results from drill hole MG21-56 in the Allied Syenite Gold Zone that included 6.6 g/t Au over 117m between 14m and 131m encompassing the Veins 1 – 4 zones, including 175 g/t Au over 0.6m between 14m and 14.6m, 24.9 g/t Au over 1.5m between 43m and 44.5m, and 1,170 g/t Au over 0.5m between 69.5m and 70m depth in drill hole MG21-56 within the Allied Syenite.
Northstar is experiencing significant assay lab reporting issues and delays that the Company hopes will be resolved in the very near term. All additional Phase IIA drill results will be reported when available.
Northstar is positioning to resume drilling at the Miller Gold Property in late summer of 2021 with a planned 4,600 metre, Phase IIB drill program to expand the recently discovered Allied Syenite Gold Zone, test several 3D IP geophysical anomalies and expand and confirm the No. 1 Vein historic resource estimate on the Miller Gold Property and recently acquired Searles Property.
The Company’s flagship property is the 100 per cent owned Miller Gold Property, situated 18 km southeast of Kirkland Lake and Kirkland Lake Gold’s Macassa SMC gold mine. Northstar drilled 5,023 metres in 28 holes at Miller in 2020, targeting near-surface high-grade and bulk-tonnage gold-telluride mineralization at Miller. Four new high-grade vein structures (Vein 1, 2, 3 and 4) (86.6 g/t Au / 0.5 metres and 18.0 g/t Au / 3.9 m; incl. 100.0 g/t Au / 0.6m) and the bulk-tonnage Allied Gold Zone (1.4 g/t Au over 118.5m and 1.2 g/t Au over 107.3m) were expanded / discovered and 3D modeled.
Northstar also commissioned a $350,000 property-wide 3D IP, gravity and magnetic geophysics program on the Miller Gold Property in 2020 to further define gold mineralization controls at depth.