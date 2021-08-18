Northstar Gold has announced that a surface exploration program including prospecting, mechanical stripping, geological mapping and channel sampling of selected areas was initiated at the Miller Gold Property on July 27th.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The Company is fully permitted and conducting exploration in multiple areas of the Miller Gold Property, particularly where visible gold and gold tellurides have been observed either on or near-surface in recent high-grade gold-telluride diamond drill hole intercepts within the Allied Syenite Gold Zone Surface stripping has proven to be highly effective in defining new mineralized zones on the Miller Gold Property as overburden is generally thin.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. More positive results for Northstar Gold Back to video

The initial focus of the surface program is the Allied Syenite where significant drill results have been obtained the recent Phase I and IIA exploration programs conducted in 2020 and 2021.

The objective is to further define all structures, veins and other surface mineralized features and collect representative samples of these potential zones both within and adjacent to the Allied Syenite.

Results will provide the Company an enhanced three-dimensional understanding of the near surface extent and controls of bulk-tonnage and high-grade gold-telluride mineralization in the Allied Syenite Gold Zone.

Another area of interest for surface exploration is the recently optioned and south-adjoining Searles Property which hosts the eastern extension of the historic Vein 1 Zone resource estimate and several intrusive porphyries and syenites within the southern extension of the highly prospective Allied Deformation Zone. The Searles Property is underexplored having only seen limited surface exploration over the past century.