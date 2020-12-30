More snow in the forecast

Northern News staff
Dec 30, 2020  •   •  < 1 minute read

Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory for the Kirkland Lake area.

Officials say “snow will arrive across the region this morning and become heavy at times through the morning and early this afternoon.

Reduced visibilities in heavy snow and accumulating snow up to 10 cm by this afternoon will create poor winter driving conditions. Conditions are expected to improve this evening.”

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.