Article content

The Museum of Northern History is aiming to create a virtual exhibit which will highlight the theatre experience and history in Kirkland Lake.

Museum officials say they are looking for local stories on everything from working at one of our old theatres, to performing on their stages to simply watching movie. What was the first movie you saw?

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Museum looking to create theatre experience Back to video

To share your stories contact museum officials at museum@tkl.ca or by calling 568-8800.