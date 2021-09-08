New business looking to come to town

Kirkland Lake council has thrown its support behind a company that is looking to set up shop in town.

CHAR Technologies is exploring the feasibility of establishing a plant in Kirkland Lake.

Company officials made a presentation to town council regarding its business, the proposed plant and what it could mean for the municipality.

In a report to council staff stated “CHAR specializes in high temperature pyrolysis, converting woody materials and organic waste into renewable gases (green hydrogen and renewable natural gas) and biocarbon (activated charcoal “SulfaCHAR” and solid biofuel “CleanFyre”). This would be a no emissions, small footprint, modular facility to convert wood waste drawn from the regional forestry industry into renewable natural gas and biocarbon for the Quebec and Ontario markets (initially).”

According to company officials 10 full time jobs would be created with the potential for more down the road. They added there would also be spin-off jobs created in terms of transportation and logistics.

Staff also noted there are financial consideration saying in the report “Should the project proceed, there will be costs associated with preparing industrial land on Archer Drive. Funding from the senior levels of government would be available for this (historically at 75%-90%). CHAR would be requested to cover the municipality’s portion of costs.

It is expected that CHAR will request to take advantage of incentives available under the municipality’s Community

“The CIP was specifically designed to promote economic development and diversification. The program was passed by Council in 2019. Funding is currently drawn from dollars accrued as a result of forest harvesting on municipally owned property.”