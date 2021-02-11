New Heritage Fund programs "great news" says Kiely
Kirkland Lake Mayor Pat Kiely is pleased with the Provincial Government’s announcement of what the government calls “new and improved Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) programs to help increase economic development and promote job creation in the North.”
According to a media release the new programs “will target existing and emerging markets, support more projects in small rural communities, address the skilled labour shortage and make it easier for more people and businesses to apply.”
After learning of the new programs Mayor Kiely stated “our smaller communities depend on the assistance from the NOHFC. Funding that helps spur economic growth is vital for the health of Kirkland Lake and surrounding areas. It’s, great news to learn this important program will continue to foster growth and development in the North.”
The new programs include:
The Community Enhancement Program will facilitate upgrades and repairs to vital community assets, such as recreational facilities, community centres and broadband infrastructure that contribute to improved quality of life and support strategic economic development initiatives
The Cultural Supports Program will promote and showcase Northern Ontario’s culture, geography, and talent through the production of films and television series and by supporting events, such as conferences and festivals that elevate the profile of communities
The Invest North Program will boost economic growth and attract more investment to the North by supporting business development and expansion, as well as research and commercialization of new technologies
The People and Talent Program will attract, develop, and retain a strong northern workforce by supporting a broader range of internships and apprenticeships and providing more opportunities for Indigenous people to gain job experience.