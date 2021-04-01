New Liskeard, Haileybury pharmacies will soon offer vaccines

Pharmacies in Kirkland Lake and Englehart left off the list for now

Pharmacies in New Liskeard and Haileybury are among the 350 new pharmacies that will be offering the AstraZeneca vaccine to individuals aged 55 and over.

Of note, pharmacies in Kirkland Lake and Englehart were left off the list.

Officials from the local health unit state “earlier today (Thursday) the province announced the expansion of pharmacy and primary care locations for COVID-19 vaccinations, including three locations in Temiskaming Shores.

“The Timiskaming Health Unit has had discussions with the province related to vaccinations in pharmacies and primary care and supports the added access points for vaccines. Our recommendation has always been that pharmacy locations receiving the vaccine should be distributed equitably throughout the entire district. We will be following up with the ministry in regards to the inequitable distribution included in this plan and potential distribution improvements in the future.”