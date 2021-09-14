No COVID-19 cases at École St-Michel

Northern News staff
Sep 14, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
.
.

Officials from the Timiskaming Health Unit report that “currently the Ministry of Education’s COVID-19 school data is reporting three cases of COVID-19 at École St-Michel in Temiskaming Shores.” They add “please note that this is a data entry error and there are currently no positive cases at École St-Michel.”

Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near Kirkland Lake

This Week in Flyers