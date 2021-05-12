No new cases, four resolved

This handout illustration image created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the coronavirus, COVID-19.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district continues to drop. Updated statistics from the Timiskaming Health Unit show there were no new cases reported today and four of the previously confirmed cases have been resolved.

That means there are now six active cases of COVID-19 in Timiskaming.

