No new cases, one more resolved

Brad Sherratt
May 26, 2021
TD.0901_td_a1_covid-19
TD

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district continues to drop. Officials from the Timiskaming Health Unit are reporting that there are no new cases today and one of the previously confirmed cases has been resolved and therefore the number of active cases in Timiskaming is down to just three.

Health Unit officials are also reminding the public that the province announced on  Sunday that the provincial booking system was opened to allow youth aged 12 years and over to book an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/. Youth and their families can book NOW for any upcoming clinics.

Please call or email the Timiskaming Health Unit if you need help to make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment: 866 747-4305, ext 6 (Monday to Friday – 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. | Saturday and Sunday – 9:00 a.m. to 12 noon) or email covidvaccine@timiskaminghu.com Visit https://www.timiskaminghu.com/default.aspx… for booking information and for upcoming vaccination clinic dates and locations

