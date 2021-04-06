No new cases, six resolved
Officials from the Timiskaming Health Unit are reporting six of the previously confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the district have been resolved and there are no new cases to report.
That means the number of active cases in the district has fallen to seven.
No new cases, six resolved
Officials are also reporting to date there has been 5,489 vaccine doses administered.
