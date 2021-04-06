No new cases, six resolved

Brad Sherratt
Apr 06, 2021  •  4 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
This handout file illustration image obtained Feb. 27, 2020 courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the coronavirus, COVID-19. Photo by HANDOUT /Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Officials from the Timiskaming Health Unit are reporting six of the previously confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the district have been resolved and there are no new cases to report.

That means the number of active cases in the district has fallen to seven.

Officials are also reporting to date there has been 5,489 vaccine doses administered.

