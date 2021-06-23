Article content

The Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League announced Wednesday its plans for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

All of the dates remain tentative however, pending approval on a return to play from provincial, regional and municipal health authorities as it relates to COVID-19 restrictions and regulations.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. NOJHL announces plans for upcoming season Back to video

The NOJHL expects to have a 56-game regular season, which is projected to commence on Thursday, September 16 and conclude on Sunday, March 13.

All of the league member clubs are slated to play 27 games at home and another 27 as the visiting side.

Each teams remaining two match-ups are scheduled for the NOJHL Showcase.

That event is presently planned to be held during the second week of January at a yet to be determined venue.

INTER-DIVISION GAMES: Given the current unknowns regarding COVID-19, teams will play within their own division ONLY until the Christmas break.

All inter-divisional games will be played in the New Year, which will allow the NOJHL flexibility to reschedule regular season contests if required.