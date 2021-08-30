This expanded policy will cover all spectators and other attendees at all NOJHL events, including games and practices.

The Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League announced Monday that, effective immediately, with the commencement of the 2021-22 exhibition and regular season, it will be expanding its current vaccination policy, as it applies to members of the NOJHL Community.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

This expanded policy will cover all spectators and other attendees at all NOJHL events, including games and practices.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. NOJHL vaccination policy expanded Back to video

Those wishing to gain access to NOJHL facilities, of the 12-based teams, will be required to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 and follow any other safety protocols while in the facility.

Children under the age of 12 will be required to be accompanied and supervised by a fully vaccinated adult and will also be required to follow all safety protocols.

The NOJHL announced last week as well that members of its community, including players, coaches, staff and billets would be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.