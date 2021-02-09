Northern College student wins award

Article content continued

“We’re delighted with this news,” stated Dr. Audrey J. Penner, Northern College President and CEO, in hearing of Kafa’s win. “Bursaries like this can make a significant difference to both access and student success, especially in trying times like these. It’s rewarding to know that there are donors like the Charette’s whose contributions allow students to focus on their studies so they can worry less about their finances.”

The Colleges and Institutes Canada Paul and Gerri Charette Bursary Program provides financial support to college students who demonstrate financial need and face challenges or barriers to participating in and completing post-secondary education.

“I was thrilled and honoured to receive this bursary,” said Khattab of the news. “I’m thankful for the generosity of Paul and Gerri Charette and the support their investment in education provides to students like me.”

This year saw the number of awards for recipients double – with 20 bursaries awards distributed across Canada instead of the usual ten.

“These funds will be instrumental as I pursue a career in law, something I’ve been passionate about since high school,” added Khattab. “I can now follow my hopes and dreams and I am so grateful to be able to complete this program, better my family’s future and contribute to the community.”

The mother of three has already achieved a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Waterloo, completing her degree part-time over the course six years via distance learning because of family financial hardship.

“It’s wonderful that another one of our Northern College students has received a bursary through this national program for the second year in a row,” said Doug Walsh, Chair of the College’s Board of Governors, of the win. “We were pleased to see the College support Kafa’s nomination and wish her all the very best in her studies,” added Walsh of the ongoing efforts to support students.