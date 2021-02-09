Northern College student wins award

Article content
Northern College has announced that one of its Haileybury Campus students is the newest recipient of the Paul and Gerri Charette Bursary from Colleges and Institutes Canada (CIC’an), a national award with a value of $5,000.
Kafa Kathy Khattab is in her first year of a two-year law clerk Northern College program offered online in partnership with Canadore College. She was one of 20 recipients from across the country to receive this bursary made available to students attending colleges or institutes in rural, remote, or northern areas.
This marks the second year in a row that a Northern College Haileybury student has won the substantial CIC’an award. Last year, Jenna Gilbert, also a student of the Haileybury campus, won the national award while Jessica Houlachan, another student learning through the Haileybury campus, was the latest winner of the Governor General Award, a prestigious national award based on the highest academic average achieved among all four campuses of the school.