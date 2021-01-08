Northern lockdown "does not seem to make sense" - Vanthof

Article content
Timiskaming-Cochrane MPP and Deputy NDP Leader John Vanthof feels some aspects of the extended lockdown of Northern Ontario don’t make sense.
He says while the lockdown was supported “by the Medical Officers of Health across the North”, he says his offices have been “bombarded” with constituent concerns “that question whether some aspects of the extended lockdown are driven by public health or by lack of earlier action by the Ford government.”
“Small business people are losing their livelihoods. After taking every possible precaution, they remain closed to their customers while big box giants like Walmart and Costco, often in other communities, continue to sell nonessential items, encouraging people to congregate and travel. Are the restrictions on our small businesses medically justified or political interference? Are we losing our small businesses because of a bad political decision?”