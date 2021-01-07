Northern Ontario lockdown extended by two weeks

Article content

The Ontario government is extending its lockdown for Northern Ontario by another two weeks.

A statement Thursday afternoon says, in consultation with the chief medical officer of health, the province will extend certain measures to keep students, education staff and residents of Northern Ontario safe as COVID-19 cases continue to rise at an “alarming rate.”

The lockdown in Northern Ontario, which came into effect Boxing Day, was set to last two weeks and end this Saturday. It is now scheduled to end Jan. 23, the same as southern Ontario, which was put into a 28-day lockdown.

Elementary students and secondary students in Northern Ontario’s seven public health unit regions, meanwhile, will return to in-person learning next Monday.

In-person learning in southern Ontario will be deferred to Jan. 25 for elementary school students, aligning with the return of in-person learning for secondary school students in those regions.