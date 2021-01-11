Northstar Gold continues to report good results from Miller property

Article content
Northstar officials are reporting that machine learning stochastic cluster analysis and final 3D inversions by GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (GoldSpot) on a 2020, 5 km2 gravity and magnetic geophysical survey dataset has identified multiple anomalies with the same signature as known gold-bearing syenites on the Miller Gold Property.
“GoldSpot’s state-of-the-art machine learning analysis and 3D inversions clearly suggests that the alkalic syenite intrusive gold system at the Miller Gold Property is much larger than previously indicated. GoldSpot has identified no less than eight new syenite gold exploration targets along two property-wide trends, providing numerous drill targets that can potentially result in a number of new gold discoveries on the Property” states Brian P. Fowler, CEO of Northstar. “With the recent close of a $2.4M private placement tranche Northstar is fully funded to expand the new Allied Gold Zone discovery and test these new targets with a Phase II diamond drill program in early 2021.”